Former TV anchor Bill Markham dies

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Former WRCB TV news anchor Bill Markham died this morning at the age of 76.

He had been suffering from ALS since last year.

- Advertisement -

The Alabama native came to Chattanooga in 1983.

He anchored the evening news until his retirement in 2009.

When Cindy Sexton joined him in Chattanooga, they formed one of the longest lasting news teams in the country.

Friends and family have set up a tribute website to Bill and his career.

You can find it here.

There are family and career videos and photos, plus a link to donate to the ALS Association’s Tennessee chapter in his name.