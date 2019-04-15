FBI captures car salesman accused of stealing from paralyzed customer

CEDAR HILL, Texas (WDEF) – The FBI reports that Daniel Bryant has been captured in Texas.

He is the car salesman accused of kidnapping a paralyzed man to get his money.

Investigators say Bryant offered to take the man home, but instead drove him to the bank and ordered him to withdraw cash.

They say he threatened to kill the man’s family.

The FBI says over the next couple of days, he took the victim to banks in East Tennessee and a hotel in Atlanta to get more money.

They believe he got $200,000 from the victim.

The FBI says they caught Bryant in Cedar Hill, Texas, which is a suburb of Dallas.