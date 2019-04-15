Dalton considering repair work to Waugh Street Bridge

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Drivers in Dalton can expect some traffic delays as the city begins repairs to the Waugh street bridge.

According to the Dalton Daily Citizen, the City Council tonight will be asked to approve a nearly $110,000 contract with a Dalton-based company to do repairs to the Waugh Street Bridge.

Money from the 20-15 SPLOST will pay for the project.

The bridge will remain open while the work on repairing cracks in the pavement is being done, with mostly single-lane closures.

The project will begin by April 22, and be done by May 31.