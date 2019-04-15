Chattanooga Mayor takes questions at NAACP meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke discussed police brutality during the local NAACP chapter meeting Monday.

He answered questions from the audience that surrounded the economy, affordable housing, and police brutality.

City officials have been working on a community oversight board after incidents of alleged police brutality.

At the meeting, Mayor Berke said his department is not afraid of having an oversight board.

He said they’re also reviewing current policies.

“We heard from a lot of people about the fact that we have a police that says anytime that there is some alleged misconduct that we try to keep the person working until the time that there is a final decision and one of the things that we’re doing is just figuring out is that the right policy in 2019,” Mayor Berke said.

After the meeting, Mayor Berke talked about Tenncare.

He said he is calling for immediate action on the numerous kids that were disenrolled.