Luis Valenzuela Homers Twice Including a Grand Slam as M-Braves Beat the Lookouts

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Mississippi Braves by a score of 13-4 in the first game of their five game series.

The Braves used a five run fourth inning to get out to a commanding lead. Luis Valenzuela hit two homers and drove in five runs to help lead the road team to victory. Connor Lien also had a strong night for the visitors, hitting a home run and scoring three runs.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga only mustered three hits, but were able to scrape together four runs. Taylor Trammell went 1-for-3 to bring his average to .344.

Tomorrow, the Lookout are aiming to get back on track when RHP Rob Wooten (0-1, 7.20) takes the mound against LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00). Game time for Tuesday’s affair is set for 7:15 p.m.