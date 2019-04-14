WOO PIG: BaCON returns to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Everything is better with Bacon is what some are saying after this years Bacon Festival.

Cleveland’s 2nd annual BaCON festival is an event for the whole family, featuring over 150 delicious bacon-based dishes.

Martin Pipin, organizer of the event says there are “over one hundred and fifty bacon items, some people may have a BLT, BLT, BLT but everybody has their own little twist to it so it’s really nice to see that.”

Every food vendor must have three bacon items on the menu. These dishes are judged and the winner walks away with the

Best Dish Award.

A part from the food, people could shop from local vendors, kids could run around and play at various kids zones and bounce houses, and live music from local bands serenaded guests throughout the evenings.

“We’ve all worked really hard and to see this kind of attendance even with the weather being you know spotty and you know not ideal. We are just blown away, we are super blessed and very thankful,” said organizers.