Today’s strong storms caused some damages

HAMILTON CO. Tenn (WDEF) – Strong and severe storms moved through the Tennessee Valley this morning dumping rain and bringing strong winds.

Some areas reported gusts of over 45 miles per hour.

One tree was knocked over onto a home in East Ridge. No one was injured in that incident.

After the storms passed, strong winds continued to whip through the valley.

Those winds are responsible for bringing down a large tree behind the Pizza Bros restaurant on Chattanooga’s North Shore.

The tree fell onto several cars in the parking lot and did not injure anyone, but the owners of one of the cars says she does not have insurance to cover the damages.

Quieter weather is expected for the next few days before the next storm chance arrives to end the week.