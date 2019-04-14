Dash for Down Syndrome runs through the city

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Children big and small laced up their running shoes to celebrate World Down Syndrome Awareness month.

Despite their differences they didn’t let their disabilities get in the way of having a good time.

The Tennessee Riverpark was buzzing with laughter and smiles this afternoon for the 3rd Annual Dash for Down Syndrome.

“We have several family members who support their family member with down syndrome by running, but then also we hope that the community will come out and just have that acceptance,” says Carmen Penny from the Chattanooga Down Syndrome Society.

Families say this is a perfect way to show support for those in the community who are more alike than they are different as they help raise awareness for those with down syndrome in the Chattanooga area.

“It’s important for us to be here to help raise awareness for down syndrome, and just to help everyone understand that she really is no different than anyone else,” said one mom.

The dash consisted of a one mile family fun run, and five k race.

The Chattanooga Down Syndrome Society hopes more programs like this help raise awareness concerning the contributions individuals with Down Syndrome are making in our community.