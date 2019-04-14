Chattanooga Film Fest returns yet again

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some call it the southern fried celebration of cinema but to most it’s the Chattanooga Film Festival.

All week long films, workshops, panels, events and parties are here celebrating independent movie makers, and actors.

Films from all around the world are shown inside the Chattanooga Theater Center and The Moxy.

“We’ve got more than forty film makers from all over the world. We have short films, our student block had film makers from Mexico,” said festival leader Chris Dortch.

“Universities from as far as Sounthern Cal to Columbia, it’s becoma a stop on the circut that people wanna be at ; because the city of Chattanooga, our great volunteers and team and our programming”

The Chattanooga Film Festival has their final movie screenings Sunday from 10 am to 9pm.