Red Wolves drop road match to Greenville, 1-0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (1-2-0) fell to Greenville Triumph SC (2-1-0) 1-0 in the first of three meetings between the two clubs at Legacy Early College Field Saturday night.

Following the 0-0 draw at the half, Jake Keegan found the net in the 74th minute scoring his second goal of the season for the Triumph. The hosts tallied 11 shots compared to the Red Wolves’ 5, including an early chance in the 11th minute when Xavier Gomez found the back of the net from inside the penalty area, but he was called offside and the goal was waved off.

Veteran striker Eamon Zayed finished the match with two chances created, and goalkeeper Alex Mangels finished with six crosses claimed and two punches, despite the heavy volume of activity by the Triumph’s attack.

Chattanooga will have another shot at the Triumph on May 25 when the team hosts Greenville at home from David Stanton Field.

The Red Wolves head home for a week of training before hosting Tormenta FC for the team’s second-ever home showing on Saturday, April 20. For tickets, visit chattredwolves.com/tickets.