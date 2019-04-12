Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – April 11th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Warm But Unsettled Weekend Ahead !



Expect increasing clouds to continue through the morning. It will stay quite mild, with a few showers possible and lows in the mid & upper 60’s. A Few areas will even start the day in the low 70’s !

Lots of clouds and warm Friday, with a few passing showers early, and highs will stay in the 70’s. Right now, the weekend is looking warm and a few morning showers possible but not too bad for Saturday and highs in the upper 70’s.

Sunday is a bit “concerning”. Showers and storms will move in Sunday morning, and some of these could be strong as they move to the East. We will keep you posted on that. Drier and slightly cooler weather will start out next week, with highs on Monday in the mid 60’s. Dry and a little warmer later Tuesday with another round of showers and storms possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

