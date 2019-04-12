Students create algorithm to predict “Game of Thrones” deaths

Students at the Technical University of Munich have developed an application that scours the internet for data on the popular “Game of Thrones” series. The computer science students use an algorithm to predict which characters are most likely to survive to the end of its final season.

Project supervisor Guy Yachdav said Friday survival rates are predicted using longevity analysis similar to scientific studies used to examine the effects of medical treatments. He said although the analysis “relies on data taken from the world of fantasy, the exact same artificial intelligence techniques are used in the real world.”

Some notable entries from the results:

Daenerys Targaryen has the highest chance of survival: 99 percent.

Bronn is the most likely to die next. His predicted likelihood of death is 94 percent.

Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane comes next. His likelihood of death is 80.3 percent.

Tyrion Lannister, Hot Pie and Lord Varys have much better odds. They all have a 3 percent chance of dying.

Only time will tell, but the series is notoriously unpredictable. Some of the show’s biggest stars told “60 Minutes” what they thought about the show’s finale.

“Not to be coy or anything … but it ends brilliantly,” said Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister.

“There’s too many elements to be able to please everyone. It’s too complex a story,” said Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth.