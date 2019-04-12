Miranda Cheatham sentenced for shooting her husband

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A judge sentences a Cleveland woman convicted of killing her husband on Halloween in 2016.

According to the District Attorney Facebook page, a judged sentenced Miranda Cheatham to 18 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

It’s for the Second Degree Homicide of James Cheatham.

Police say she shot him several times.

He was a roofer and landscaper in the Cleveland area.

Their teenage son was at the home at the time of the shooting.

Miranda Cheatam was indicted by a grand jury and arrested several months after the shooting.