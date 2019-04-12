The Masters Life 2019 – Day 5

Hi, I’m Mike Anthony and this is The Masters Life.

Well, we’re underway here at Augusta National in the 2019 Masters tournament and so far so good for the crowd favorites – the regulars that usually see at the top of the leaderboard. They’re all there as we turn towards the weekend.

You’ve got some the old guard in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Both off to better starts than they have had in recent tournaments here at Augusta. But then you look towards the new wave of talent that’s been taking up a lot of the major championships in the last few years, most specifically Brooks Koepka. He’s looking for his third major win in the last four majors contested on the golf calendar. He’s right there at the top.

Also right with him Bryson DeChambeau. Ranked in the top 10 in the world, he came very close here at Augusta a few years ago. We’ll see maybe if he can get over the hump.

Also in the hunt, my pick from earlier in the week, Rickie Fowler. He’s hanging around. We’ll see if he can go low and make a run at his first major championship.

But, as the players battle each other and battle the course, it looks like they’ll also be battling Mother Nature. A lot of rain earlier in the week. It was nice on Thursday, but it seems like conditions are going to deteriorate as we go through the weekend. A lot of rain scheduled early on Friday. Thunderstorms scheduled on the weekend. It looks like the eyes will be on the skies trying to play around some of that. Hopefully keeping everybody on the course.

But, while they dodge the raindrops, hopefully dodge the lightning, that could make for some gettable scores here at Augusta. You can go a little bit lower when the greens are softer. Those are always the trickiest part of navigating your way around this course.

So, maybe they get a little bit more aggressive. Maybe they make a few more putts. Maybe the scores go low even if the weather isn’t the best here at Augusta. But we’ll see as we go towards Sunday.

We thank you for joining us. For The Masters Life, I’m Mike Anthony.