Jasper finds unique solution to fire chief problem

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Jasper has seen considerable drama this year over leadership of the Volunteer Fire Department.
An Alderman who was fired as chief years ago had been hounding his replacement for years.
Then in February, after an outside report critical of the department, the Alderman voted to fire chief Chris Rector in a split 3-2 decision.
Since then, the board has clashed over the department’s future.
This week, the Board approved a unique leadership for the Jasper volunteers.
Josh Huffstuddler and Ryan Meeks will serve as co-chiefs.
They offered to share the responsibility.
Huffstudler is a 15 year five veteran.
“We can’t undo the past. We can only move forward and that’s what we’re trying to do one step at a time.”
Meeks has served as a chief for two other departments in the county and also a police officer.
“I’m more of the administrative part of the leadership team. Right now, we’re looking at a number of things facing the department very soon not the least of which is the department’s ISO review. We’ve got a good start on some of the improvements that need to be implemented.”