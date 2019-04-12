Georgia sets execution date for Scotty Morrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The state of Georgia set an execution date for Scotty Garnell Morrow on Friday.

They set a seven day window from May 2-9.

Morrow was given the death penalty for a double murder in the Gainesville area 25 years ago.

According to the Georgia Supreme Court records, Morrow began dating Barbara Ann Young in the summer of 94, but she was ready to break it off by Christmas because of his abusive behavior.

On the morning of December 29th, he called her, but she told him she wanted him to leave her alone.

Instead, he immediately drove over to her house and stormed in.

Two friends were in the kitchen with Young.

Her five year old son and eight month old daughter were there too.

The couple began to argue, until one of the friends, Tonya Woods told him to leave.

The testimony was that he yelled at her “Shut your mouth, b****” and pulled a gun.

He shot Woods in the abdomen (which severed her spinal cord) and the other woman, LaToya Horne in the arm.

Barbara Ann Young fled to her bedroom, but Morrow caught her an beat her.

She fought her way back into the hall, but he caught her and shot her point blank in the head.

Her five year old son, hiding in another bedroom, saw it all.

Morrow then returned to the kitchen and shot Woods again, killing her.

The medical examiner believes she was still conscious at that point.

Morrow then shot Horne two more times, cut the phone lines and fled.

Amazingly, LaToya Horne was able to get up and go to a neighbors house.

She suffered permanent hearing loss in one ear and nerve damage in her arm.

Morrow was quickly arrested and confessed to police.

At his trial, he again admitted to doing it because he “want (Ms. Woods) to shut up.”

Morrow was convicted on two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, six counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to a child, burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The jury recommended the death penalty in June of 1999.