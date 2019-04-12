Georgia ethics director to subpoena Abrams campaign records

ATLANTA (AP) – The new director of Georgia’s state ethics commission says he plans to subpoena bank records from Democrat Stacey Abrams’ nationally watched but unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports David Emadi said Thursday that he expects the commission to soon issue subpoenas of Abrams and political groups that raised money to back her.

- Advertisement -

Emadi, who donated $600 to Abrams’ Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, did not discuss specifics of the investigation.

Abrams’ former campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, said they worked diligently to ensure compliance with the law and accused Emadi of launching a partisan attack.

The commission is tasked with collecting campaign contribution and personal finance disclosure reports and investigating potential violations.

Abrams’ campaign raised a record $27.6 million during her run.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)