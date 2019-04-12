Freak truck accident in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE (WDEF) – A freak accident has left a Hamilton county man with injuries.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded late yesterday to the 6800 block of Weldon Lane where they found the resident of the home laying on the ground next to his pickup truck.

- Advertisement -

The man told officers he was working on the truck when the brakes failed.

The vehicle rolled backward into a shed, and the victim’s leg was caught between the truck and a tree.

It also hit a fence and damaged the shed.

The extent of the unidentified man’s injuries are not known at this time.