Former Mocs Coach Buddy Nix Checking in With Wright and UTC This Spring

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Former Mocs head football coach Buddy Nix has attended several of Chattanooga’s practice sessions this spring. Nix is friends new UTC head coach Rusty Wright. He coached Wright when Wright was a player for the Mocs. Nix of course later became an NFL scout and general manager, so Wright enjoys having Nix stop by.

Said Wright:”It’s good to have somebody that’s been at every level. Been a position coach. Been a coordinator. Been a head coach. Been a general manager. Seen a lot of things. Done a lot of things. It’s good to have him right here in town to pick up the phone and call him or see him out at the golf course and pick his brain or him be here at practice and get a minute just to talk through things. He means a lot to me, and hopefully I mean a lot to him. I guess that’s why he keeps showing up.”