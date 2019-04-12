Former Congressional candidate re-arrested for not completing DUI school

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A former candidate for Congress is in the Whitfield County jail tonight, after being charged with violating the terms of his probation for a D-U-I conviction last year.

Steven Foster was the 2018 Democratic candidate in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

He was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation.

A Superior Court Judge sentenced Foster to six months to serve in jail and six months on probation for an August 7th conviction for D-U-I.

Foster apparently did not finish the court-ordered D-U-I school.