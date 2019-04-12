Flying Squirrel Bar to hold Game of Thrones costume party

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Game of Thrones final season starts this weekend and it has a lot of people buzzing.

One local bar is sure in the spirit.

Flying Squirrel is throwing a Game of Thrones costume party on Saturday.

General Manager Sanders Parker said they’ll be offering special release Game of Thrones themed beers.

They plan on having a cosplayer as Daenerys, a character from the show.

They will also have cool Game of Thrones props.

And, if you come dressed up as your favorite character, your first drink is on the house.

“You never know if somebody’s got that perfect Jon Snow outfit that’s been sitting around and you know collecting dust and they’re just waiting for a chance to use it. So kind of counting on those people a little bit, but we’re hoping a lot of people will come out,” Flying Squirrel General Manager Sanders Parker said.

The event is for people 21 and over.

It starts at 5pm and ends at 8pm.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere is this Sunday on HBO.