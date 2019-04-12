Drug Task Forces charges ten in northwest Georgia Meth roundup

TRION, Georgia (WDEF) – Northwest Georgia authorities arrested ten men on meth, pills and marijuana charges on Thursday.

The operation involved the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, and Summerville Police Departments.

One suspect is from LaFayette, while the others are from Trion and Summerville.

Chattooga County:

Harley A. Wilson 17YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine

Patrick L. Howard 20YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 (Clonazepam), and possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Dylan L. Atkins 19YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine

Walter B. Whitton 26YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 (Clonazepam), Obstruction of an Officer, and possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Walter F. Whitton 66YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule 2 (Clonazepam), and possession of Marijuana less than an ounce.

Dustin Dewayne E. Hines 33YOA of Summerville, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua O. Clark 23YOA of Trion, GA – Distribution of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana over an ounce.

Patrick K. Shaver 28YOA of Trion, GA – Possession of Methamphetamine and Abandonment of a Controlled Substance

Kevin M. Thomas 48YOA – Possession of Methamphetamine and Failure to Appear.

Walker County:

Richard N. Parm 35YOA of Lafayette, GA – Distribution of Schedule 2 Methamphetamine