Donate Life cyclists riding the Nashville to raise awareness

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – April is National Donate Life Month.

Donate Life Tennessee is raising awareness about organ and tissue donations.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, 12 people are riding 150 miles from Chattanooga to Nashville to create awareness about the need for organs in the United States.

Jay Bernheisel is a rider who was the recipient of a donated organ.

“I wouldn’t be here without the life saving gift of a liver I’m thankful everyday for my donors gift for my donors family who chose to donate his organs I cant think of a better way to help in the extremely rare cases where some one can donate organs.”

Today in the U.S over 113,000 people are waiting for life saving transplants.