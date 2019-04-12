Deputies: wife rams vehicle driven by her husband with kids inside

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County SWAT officers responded to a standoff in an Ooltewah subdivision Friday morning.

Deputies first responded around 8:30 AM to reports of a wreck on Veronica Drive.

They say a woman had intentionally rammed her husband’s vehicle while he and their children were inside.

Then witnesses say she hit another vehicle and fled to her house.

The deputies called SWAT personnel because she barricaded herself inside.

Around 9:15, SWAT entered the house and took her into custody.

Authorities called an ambulance because she “showed signs of impairment.”

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital.

Charges are pending against her.