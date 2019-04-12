Chattanooga breaks ground on East lake Park improvements

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city’s first park is getting a face-lift.

East Lake Park is making new improvements centered around the water quality of the park.

They will also add new lighting, walkways, a new playground, and educational interaction points throughout the park.

Val Armstrong with Tennessee American Water tells us “This is historical. There have also been some environmental issues that we have dealt with over here at the lake and so this project was very befitting for us in regards to our mission in regards to safety; but then also being a part of the community in making sure that there are boots on the ground. It’s hands on the ground and it’s immersing ourselves in making Chattanooga a better community.”

Prior to being a park , East Lake once served as a zoo, a greenhouse, and an urban fishing area.

Park Improvements are expected for completion around January 20-20.