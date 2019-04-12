Bacon & Boxers supplies forgotten products to the homeless

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army calls it “Bacon and Boxers”.

It’s an event held at the McCallie Street headquarters this afternoon for homeless men in the area.

- Advertisement -

Bacon and Boxers is a project of the Echelon Chapter, a community of young professionals.

It included a “bacon-themed” lunch, and a health outreach aimed at providing homeless men with underwear and socks.

Those are the two most requested items..but also the least donated.

Lt. James Harvin tells us “We tend to overlook underwear. But for somebody who is on the streets, that is a necessity. All of that it is an amazing gift to have. And so it’s been a blessing to see everybody with smiling faces over just some underwear and what we would think. But it is a big thing.”

Members of Echelon make it their mission to support, fundraise, and help communicate the needs of The Salvation Army in order to help those experiencing homelessness.

Donations of men’s undergarments and socks are always needed and the public is asked to help.