Local man surprised his pollen video went viral

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A video taken in Hixson Thursday morning shows a tree that falls and pollinates everything in its path.

“Yeah I think it did. One lady, we saw one comment on there, that was in the neighborhood and she said she actually had her windows open and her table was yellow. So, sorry about that,”Timberline Outdoors owner Duane Blomberg said

Blomberg took the video as a means to show people what his business does.

But he said he was surprised when he shared it on social media and the video went viral.

“We had no idea it was going to get that big because of a simple post like that,” Blomberg said.

News 12 asked him what sort of response he has received from people who have watched the video online.

“People have put the sneezing emoji on there or I’m calling my doctor to get a shot now,” Blomberg said.

The pollen is out putting a yellow haze on cars and causing slight grief to allergy sufferers.

While the yellow pollen you can see, it might be the pollen that’s causing allergies.

According to pollen.com the top allergens in Chattanooga Wednesday are from elm, maple, and juniper.

“I have been cleaning it from both the inside and the outside of my house and vehicle now for about a week so I’m going to say it’s here, just depending upon which species though is what we’re actually breathing at the time,” Byron Brooks said.

Pollen comes as many plants bloom in the spring.

Brooks is an invasive species specialist at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center.

He said some of the native plants that’s currently putting out pollen include dogwood trees and buckeye trees.

“It may cause you to sneeze in the short run, but it’s at the end of the day, especially if you’ve got beautiful things like this redbud or a dogwood blooming it’s a small price to pay,” Brooks said.

As for Blomberg, he said the tree that exploded with pollen in his video is a river birch tree.

He added he didn’t know that, that much pollen was going to come off the tree.

Blomberg also said he has seen a lot of pollen on oaks and pine trees.