IronMan pays for fire hydrants in Walker County

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The IronMan foundation has awarded Walker County with this $160,000 grant for the next five years.

The grant will help install 40 new fire hydrants in needed locations to help first responders handle emergency situations.

With the additional fire hydrants this will also be a way for homeowners to lower their home insurance if they are within 1,000 ft of a hydrant.

Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield tells us “This is going to give our residents a chance to get to save money on their homeowners insurance by forty new fire hydrants are going to be paid for by the IronMan into Walker County.”

“We are just thrilled to renew this partnership agreement and them to provide the funding of the new fire hydrants to our citizens of Walker County.”

The next Iron Man race is scheduled for May 19th.