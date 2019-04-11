Immigrant turned over to ICE after court date

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Despite a public plea earlier this week, Edgar Vasquez-Diaz has been turned over to Immigration officers.

He was taken into custody by ICE Thursday morning.

His wife and a group of supporters rallied on Monday, asking Sheriff Hammond not to turn him over to the federal agency.

She says he was pulled over for driving too slow.

The charges against him were:

IMPEDING FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Vasquez-Diaz went to court on Wednesday and was fined $50.

Despite the minor infraction, Sheriff Hammond told us he had no choice in the matter.