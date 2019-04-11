Humane Educational Society raising money for spaying vehicle

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Humane Educational Society here in Hamilton county does not have the equipment to perform spay and neuter surgeries at the facility.

As a result, the staff is forced to spend time and money transferring animals to and from surgeries at other veterinary facilities.

The local Humane Educational Society is raising funds to purchase medical equipment, which can be used to spay and neuter animals at the shelter.

And, an anonymous donor has agreed to match the next $30,000 raised for the clinic.

“My plan that I came up with was to purchase a mobile spay and neuter clinic, that’s self-contained and my goal is to park it here at the facility and actually start doing our own surgery here..but not in the building.”

That new equipment will cost a total of a hundred thousand dollars, but it also saves thousands.

The Humane Educational Society is asking for community support to reach that goal.