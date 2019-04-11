Hayes Wood Scores Four Goals as Boyd Buchanan Beat Notre Dame 6-1

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Boyd Buchanan came into their district soccer match-up having scored 22 goals in their four previous district games this season. The Bucs continued their goal scoring ways on Thursday beating the Irish 6-1 at the Notre Dame School. Took a little while for Boyd’s offense to warm up. The Bucs Hayes Wood used his speed to out-race the defender and score the game’s first goal with under ten minutes left in the first half. Moments later and Wood put the ball in front of the net, and Daniel Ingram came racing in and kicked it in the net to make it 2-0. The Irish found the back of the net with roughly 3:30 left in the first half to make it a 2-1 match, but the Bucs dented the scoreboard once again before halftime. Notre Dame’s goalie went down, and Ingram jumped in to score an easy goal to make it 3-1 at the break. Hayes Wood then scored three times for the Bucs in the second half as they won it 6-1. Wood finished the night with four goals.