FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A 23 year old Georgia man drowned Thursday morning in the Little River Canyon on Lookout Mountain.

He was swimming with friend at Little Falls around 11 AM.

Bystanders called 911, but it took rescuers about 30 minutes to locate him at the bottom of the falls.

The victim was from Lithia Springs, Georgia.

The Falls are a popular swimming area because of their easy access from Highway 35, which is south on Mentone and north of Lake Weiss.