Five arrested in Whitfield Rape investigation

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County is investigating five suspects for a rape two weeks ago.
A woman called deputies on March 31st around midnight.
She told them that Amy Walden took her to a trailer with five people inside.
They told her they were associated with “the Mexican mob” and that the woman had a hit on her for being an informant.
She says Walden and Marlon Burk told two other men to rape her. And they did.
She says they also took her phone and car keys.
But she escaped and was able to call police.
Whitfield County have arrested all five people suspected of being in the trailer:
Marlon Bradford Burk
Terroristic Threats and Acts
Theft by Taking, Larceny, Theft of Auto
False imprisonment
Parole violation
Richard Lawrence Forrest
Rape, Strongarm
Parole violation
Terroristic Threats and Acts
Agg. sodomy, against will or a person < 10 YOA
False imprisonment
Richard Marvin Smith
Rape, Strongarm
Possess Methamphetamine
Possession and use of drug related objects
Aggravated Sexual Battery
False imprisonment
Amy Louise Marie Jones
Terroristic Threats and Acts
Theft by Taking, Larceny, Theft of Auto
Lindsey Lowe
False Imprisonment