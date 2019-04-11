Five arrested in Whitfield Rape investigation

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Whitfield County is investigating five suspects for a rape two weeks ago.

A woman called deputies on March 31st around midnight.

- Advertisement -

She told them that Amy Walden took her to a trailer with five people inside.

They told her they were associated with “the Mexican mob” and that the woman had a hit on her for being an informant.

She says Walden and Marlon Burk told two other men to rape her. And they did.

She says they also took her phone and car keys.

But she escaped and was able to call police.

Whitfield County have arrested all five people suspected of being in the trailer:

Marlon Bradford Burk

Terroristic Threats and Acts

Theft by Taking, Larceny, Theft of Auto

False imprisonment

Parole violation

Richard Lawrence Forrest

Rape, Strongarm

Parole violation

Terroristic Threats and Acts

Agg. sodomy, against will or a person < 10 YOA

False imprisonment

Richard Marvin Smith

Rape, Strongarm

Possess Methamphetamine

Possession and use of drug related objects

Aggravated Sexual Battery

False imprisonment

Amy Louise Marie Jones

Terroristic Threats and Acts

Theft by Taking, Larceny, Theft of Auto

Taking, Larceny, Theft of Auto

Lindsey Lowe

False Imprisonment