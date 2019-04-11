What you can find at the Chattanooga State Health & Wellness Expo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – More than 70 health and wellness stations will fill the halls of Chattanooga State Health Science Center for the 12th Annual Health and Wellness Expo.

News 12’s Taylor Bishop has the story.

- Advertisement -

During the Health and Wellness Expo, visitors will have the opportunity to get free health screenings.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness on health and build a healthier community.

Dean Mark Knutsen says “From holistic medicine, to dental hygiene appointments,to mammograms and to different types of blood and health tests. We have students, faculty and staff and also a fairly large number of community folks come in and take advantage of the services.”

In the dental department students and faculty will provide prevention cleanings

Jean Conover in the Dental Hygiene faculty says “We really focus on prevention, so patient education. Children ages thirteen and under as well as veterans are always free here at our dental clinic. We do not do any sort of restorative treatment here we basically focus on hygiene and preventative services.”

the expo also serves as a way to increase enrollment in the health and medical field

Dean Knutsen adds “Each of our programs have a booth, and to talk about the program what benefits it has, job salary and the academic background you have to have. What’s also nice about it is that we have individuals who can answer any questions about prerequisites and getting into the program”

The Health and Wellness Expo runs tomorrow from 9 a.m. to one p.m.