Braves Sign Ozzie Albeis to Seven Year Extension For $35 Million

(press release) ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today agreed to terms with INF Ozzie Albies on a seven-year contract extension through 2025 worth $35 million, with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The deal begins this season.

The Braves and Albies will hold a press conference this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in the Delta SKY360˚ Club at SunTrust Park.

Albies, 22, is hitting .364 (16-for-44) with one home run and a .929 OPS so far this season, and has started all 11 games for the Braves at second base.

A NL All-Star in his first full season last year, Albies hit .261 (167-for-639) with 40 doubles, 24 home runs, 105 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 2018. He made the All-Star Game as a reserve, while his 69 extra-base hits were the third most by a middle infielder in franchise history.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound native of Willemstad Curaçao, last season set the franchise record for most extra-base hits (22) by the end of April and tied for the second most in MLB history. He finished one shy of Jermaine Dye’s 2000 record.

Originally signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2013, Albies is a career .272/.323/.456 hitter over 226 major league games. He debuted in 2017 as a 20-year-old, and became the youngest Braves player to hit a homer since fellow Curaçao native OF Andruw Jones in 1997.