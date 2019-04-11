Attorney censured for sending explicit text messages

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility has Publically Censured a lawyer practicing in Chattanooga.

The Board says Justin Grey Woodward represented a client in a domestic relations case.

They say he created a conflict of interest with the client by exchanging sexually explicit text messages and emails.

“There was a significant risk that Mr. Woodward’s personal interests materially limited his representation of the client.”

A Public Censure is a warning from the Tennessee Supreme Court, but does not affect a lawyer’s ability to practice.