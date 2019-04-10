World’s Best Golfers Ready to Chase Glory at the Masters

A tradition unlike any other.

The Masters tees off Thursday at Augusta, where the world’s best golfers hope to claim the most prized garment in all of sports.

Reporter:”What is it about this course and the tournament that brings out the best in you?”

Said defending champ Patrick Reed:”It’s something that to me to be able to put basically normal life right now, which is always in the fast lane aside and just slow everything down. Just get to enjoy the week. It’s something I love about this place.”

Said Rory McIlroy, who needs a Masters win to complete the career grand slam:”The great thing about this course is it forces you to be creative, and I like that side of the game.”

Said 3-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson:”You never know how it’s going to go. You never know how the weather is going to play out. How your game is going to play out and so forth, so you need some good breaks.”

Said 4-time Masters champ Tiger Woods:”Feel like I can win. I’ve proven that I can do it, and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships.”

Said 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth:”I don’t feel like I have to play well. I don’t feel like there’s any added pressure this week. I feel kind of under the radar, which is really nice.”

Said world number two golfer Dustin Johnson:”For me it’s. The biggest part of my game is going to be short game. If my short game is really good, especially around here. You have to chip and putt it well. If you chip and putt it well, you’re going to have a good week.”

Said Reed:”Knowing that I have to give the jacket back at the end of the week, it makes me more hungry to and more motivated to keep the jacket and continue playing well and trying to win another one because there’s nothing like just kind of walking around. I’ve positioned the jacket everywhere I go, so every time I wake up, I see it, and every time I come home and go to bed I see it.”

Said Rickie Fowler, who is searching for his first career major:”I don’t think you can ever say that you’re going this is my time, and I’m going to go win. You have to go win it, and say it afterwards.”