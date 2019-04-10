Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 10th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –Looking Good For The Mid-Week, & Rain By The Weekend !



Expect clear skies through the night morning. It will be comfortable as well, and a little cooler with lows in the low & mid 50’s.

Wednesday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine and great looking weather returning, & we’ll see highs around 80.

Wednesday Night: Fair and mild again, with lows in the mid 50’s.

Thursday:Mostly sunny early, clouds developing late, plus continued warmand dry again with highs near 80.

More clouds will move in for Friday with some late day showers will move in from the West. Highs will stay in the 70’s. Right now, the weekend is looking unsettled with some showers possible for Saturday and highs near 75. Showers and storms likely Sunday with some drier and little cooler weather to start out next week.

