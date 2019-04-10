TSA finds loaded gun in luggage at Chattanooga airport

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – TSA Agents at the Chattanooga Metro Airport discovered a loaded firearm in carry-on luggage this morning.

It’s the third firearm detected by TSA officers at the CHA security checkpoint so far this year.

Nine were detected there last year.

A loaded 9mm handgun was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag about 5:30 a.m.

The passenger was escorted out of the checkpoint area by police as TSA investigated the incident.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

In addition to possible criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could also face civil penalties.

The passenger was not identified.