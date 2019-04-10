Tree falls on cars, blocks road in St. Elmo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – An unexpected event shocked residents in St. Elmo.

Folks said that a large tree at the corner of 47th and Alabama Ave. toppled over around three Tuesday afternoon.

It fell on top of some lines, covered the road, landed on top of two cars and a van.

It damaged the van and the window of one of the cars.

The tree appeared to be hollow.

“I used to avoid parking right here because the tree sketched me out. Last summer we had a couple of storms and I pulled down there and parked over there. Over time, I just gave up on it because of the convenience of parking there,” Eric Elmore said.

Elmore’s van was significantly damaged.

“I never thought about that tree at all. There’s definitely some older trees around here but I never expected that to ever fall,” Elisabeth Sterchi said.

The tree broke Sterchi’s car window.

She said she was planning to sell her car, but now, with the damage, she may just end up scrapping the vehicle.