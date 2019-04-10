Tennessee Introduces Kellie Harper as Lady Vols New Head Coach

Don’t look now, but the University of Tennessee now has the men’s national basketball coach of the year in Rick Barnes and the women’s national basketball coach of the year in Kellie Harper.

Harper was introduced as the Lady Vols new head coach on Thursday afternoon replacing Holly Warlick.

Harper lead Missouri State to the Sweet 16 this season to claim the national coaching honors. Harper went much deeper in the big dance when she played at Tennessee, winning three consecutive national championships, while playing for the legendary Pat Summitt.

Said Harper:”I also hope Pat Summitt is smiling down today. I think about her often, and I know that’s going to become more frequently here for awhile, and it’s important to say I’m not here to try to be Pat Summitt. I’m here to be Kellie, who learned from Pat Summitt. So I do understand the gravity of this position. And I am humbled. I’m honored. And I’m ready.”