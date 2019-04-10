Suspect charged with string of Dollar General armed robberies

WOODVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man suspected of a string of Dollar General store robberies across north Alabama.

On Wednesday, deputies served a search warrant to a home on County Road 401 in Jackson County.

They say they found evidence connecting Colton Eugene Fikes with armed robberies in Woodville, Huntsville, Decatur and Athens.

He has been charged with 1st degree Robbery for the Woodville Dollar General.

They say they expect more charges from the other cities.