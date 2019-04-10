State censures attorney Lisa Bowman Luthringer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has censured a Chattanooga attorney.

The action by the Board of Professional Responsibility involves attorney Lisa Bowman Luthringer.

The Board days she was retained for a child visitation case in 2012.

They say she waited more than seven months to file a motion for mediation.

Then nothing happened for 13 more months.

Then at the end of 2014, she filed a motion to modify the parenting plan.

Then another 19 months passed until she filed a motion to get a hearing.

It took them another year and a half after that to complete discovery for both sides.

The whole process took more than five years.

“By failing to take reasonable steps to litigate the Complainant’s case in a timely fashion, Ms. Luthringer has violated Rule of Professional Conduct 1.3 (diligence) and 3.2 (expediting litigation) and is hereby Publicly Censured for this violation.”

The Public Censure is a warning to the attorney, but does not stop them from practicing law.