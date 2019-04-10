State censures attorney Lisa Bowman Luthringer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has censured a Chattanooga attorney.
The action by the Board of Professional Responsibility involves attorney Lisa Bowman Luthringer.
The Board days she was retained for a child visitation case in 2012.
They say she waited more than seven months to file a motion for mediation.
Then nothing happened for 13 more months.
Then at the end of 2014, she filed a motion to modify the parenting plan.
Then another 19 months passed until she filed a motion to get a hearing.
It took them another year and a half after that to complete discovery for both sides.
The whole process took more than five years.
“By failing to take reasonable steps to litigate the Complainant’s case in a timely fashion, Ms. Luthringer has violated Rule of Professional Conduct 1.3 (diligence) and 3.2 (expediting litigation) and is hereby Publicly Censured for this violation.”
The Public Censure is a warning to the attorney, but does not stop them from practicing law.