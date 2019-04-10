Salesman accused of kidnapping a paralyzed man

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators are seeking the banking information of a car salesman who is suspected of kidnapping a paralyzed man in Chattanooga and taking nearly $200,000 dollars from his accounts while threatening to kill him.

An affidavit by a Chattanooga Police Officer, who is also an FBI task force member, seeks a warrant to seize a bank account of the suspect.

it’s part of an investigation into allegations of kidnapping and money laundering.

Documents show police were called to a Chattanooga bank last week and spoke with a man who had an amputated leg and was paralyzed on one side.

The man says he was kidnapped and forced to withdraw thousands in cashier’s checks and cash.