Police believe suspect ran over man in Hixson parking lot

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police believe a man who was run over in the early morning hours was no accident.
They found the body of 35 year old Darllel Brown in a parking lot on Northpoint Boulevard across from Northgate around 3:15 AM.
- Advertisement -
He died later at the hospital.
Investigators determined that he was involved in a fight with another man in the parking lot.
They believe Charles Jackson intentionally ran him over with his vehicle.
They have issued a warrant for Jackson for criminal homicide.
If you have any information on the case, please call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.