CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man has been charged with second offense D-U-I and attempted bribery of an arresting officer.

30 year old Stephen Carter was arrested on Monday night.

- Advertisement -

His first D-U-I was in 2008.

Carter’s attorney Jerry Summers confirmed the charges, including an alleged attempt to bribe the arresting officer.

Carter is the son of state representative Mike Carter.