Hamilton County jail inmate dies

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Another jail inmate was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:15 AM, corrections officers discovered the inmate was having a medical emergency.

- Advertisement -

The prisoner was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The HCSO Criminal Investigations Division will investigate the incident.

Over the weekend, an inmate was critically injured in a fight with a cellmate.

And earlier last week, Corrections officers say an inmate stabbed another one with a shank.