Chattanooga resident voices concerns about inoperable cars in yards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga resident is concerned about inoperable cars left in his neighbor’s yard.

According to city code, abandoning a car or leaving a nonoperating vehicle on the street is prohibited.

- Advertisement -

When it comes to private property there are exceptions.

Unlicensed inoperable vehicles stored on private property are allowed if they are not a health hazard and are screened from ordinary public view.

If it is deemed a violation, a ten day notice is given to the owner. They must remove it or request a hearing.

Robert Hills says he has filed complaints against his neighbor. Hills thinks it might be difficult to move if nothing changes.

“It is going to be very hard to sell and everything else because of the way the situation is,” Hills said.

According to the city attorney’s office, some changes will be made about inoperable vehicles in May. Click here to read the code.