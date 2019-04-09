Weather Update: Tuesday Afternoon’s Forecast – April 9th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –More Sunshine for Your Tuesday Afternoon!.

Tuesday Afternoon: The forecast looks much nicer, as partly cloudy to partly sunny conditions return. Highs remain between 75 & 79.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear & slightly cooler, as lows will drop into the upper 40’s in the mountains and lower 50’s down in the valley.

Sunny conditions move back in for Wednesday & Thursday, with highs both days nearing 80. More clouds come back late Thursday night.

The end of the week brings the next chance for showers and storms so keep the rain gear handy, and we can expect additional rain Sunday.

