UAW Files for Union Election at Volkswagen

The United Auto Workers Union with headquarters in Detroit issued a News Release today regarding another election for maintenance and production employees at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant. Here is the Complete News Release.

Chattanooga Volkswagen workers filed a petition with the NLRB for an election Tuesday, pointing out that they are fed up with not having the right to bargain like other VW employees worldwide. The filed petition Tuesday is for an election with all production and maintenance workers in Chattanooga.

- Advertisement -

“Why are Chattanooga workers treated any differently than other VW workers in the world?” said Steve Cochran, President of UAW Local 42 in Chattanooga. “Why are Chattanooga workers treated differently than even other auto assembly workers at plants like GM Spring Hill?”

In filing the petition, Chattanooga workers are asking for the opportunity to vote this Spring.

“It’s time,” said Annette Stallion, a Chattanooga production worker on the day shift. “Our maintenance workers voted to form a union and VW still refused to bargain. They said they would bargain if production and maintenance workers voted – so let’s vote.”

“Why are Chattanooga workers treated differently?” Ashley Murray a Chattanooga production worker on the night shift. “Why are we in Chattanooga not treated like other VW employees around the world? Why in Chattanooga do we have to make suggestions, not sit down and bargain like every other VW plant?”

“This isn’t about politicians. It’s not about outsiders. It’s about Chattanooga workers,” Cochran added. “We deserve the same rights as Spring Hill workers and every other VW worker in the world.

No response yet from Volkswagen.